IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 669 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

