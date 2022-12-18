Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

