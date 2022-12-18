Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 139,433 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4,808.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,433 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

