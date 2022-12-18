Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.