PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Addison Capital Co’s 10th Largest Position

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.4% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average is $174.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

