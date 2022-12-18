AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

