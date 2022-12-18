Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.73.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

