Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 91,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.