Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.16. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.