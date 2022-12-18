RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

