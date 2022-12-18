The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.