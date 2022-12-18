The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.