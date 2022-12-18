Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $248,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.