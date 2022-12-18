Accel Wealth Management Sells 826 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.0% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average of $174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

