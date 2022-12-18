Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.07 billion-$156.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.76 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.22. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 322,302 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

