Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $764,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 240.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

