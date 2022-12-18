Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

