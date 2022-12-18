Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 11,718 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 82.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 2,182.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Home Depot by 14.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 90,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.