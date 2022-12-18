Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.33. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

