Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

