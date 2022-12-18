iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.