Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

