1,625 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

GIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

