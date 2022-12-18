Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

