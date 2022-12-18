Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

