iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 58,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.