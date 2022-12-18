Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,674 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.7% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 381.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

