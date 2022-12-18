Secure Asset Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

