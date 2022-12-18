Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

