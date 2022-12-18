Sterling Manor Financial LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $14,044,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

