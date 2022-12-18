Secure Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 605.8% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.89 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.