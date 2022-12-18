The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

