Secure Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

