Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

