Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Public Storage by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 124.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $286.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

