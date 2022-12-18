RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in NIKE by 86.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

