City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

