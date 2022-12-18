Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.