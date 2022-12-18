Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

