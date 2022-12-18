IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,081 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

CDNS stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

