IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.66 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

ENPH stock opened at $303.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.99. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.