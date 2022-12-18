Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,624 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.1% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 190,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

MRVL stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.