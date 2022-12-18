RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

