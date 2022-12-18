Ignite Planners LLC Has $386,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

