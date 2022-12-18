180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

