180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

