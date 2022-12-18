Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,113 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

