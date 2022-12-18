Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Community Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,901.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 919,213 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,866.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 902,694 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

