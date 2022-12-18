Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

