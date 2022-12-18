Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

